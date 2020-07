08:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Health Ministry Director: Vaccine only in second quarter of 2021 The director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, said on Galei Tzahal, "We can only talk about a vaccine in the second quarter of 2021." ► ◄ Last Briefs