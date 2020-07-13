Reports of violence at protest tent near PM's residence

Police and inspectors arrived to evacuate a protest tent in front of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. Protesters reported violence by police.

Roi Peleg, an officer at in the 669 unit, told Radio 103: "An inspector from the Jerusalem municipality went to cut a sign I had brought from home with a Leatherman knife, and cut me on the face ... I am at the police station to file a complaint ... Another demonstrator is on the way to the hospital with a broken hand. Adv. Gonen Ben Yitzhak on his way to the High Court to issue a restraining order.