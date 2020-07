08:31 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Stock market rates on the rise following vaccine announcement Stock market rates are on the rise following an announcement by the CEO of Pfizer that the drug company can have a COVID-19 vaccine ready by Fall, according to reports on the web. ► ◄ Last Briefs