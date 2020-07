08:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Today: Hearing on removal of restrictions from workout facilities Today, the Knesset will hold a debate on removing restrictions from gyms and pools.



The Corona Committee convened yesterday to discuss the cancellation of the decision to close gyms and public swimming pools, during which a heated debate developed between Knesset members. It was finally decided that the vote would be postponed to today at 1 p.m. ► ◄ Last Briefs