Shipment of drug Remdesivir on the way to Israel

A shipment of the drug Remdesivir, the only drug approved in Europe to treat coronavirus, is expected to arrive in Israel this week. This, after the stock has almost run out lately, according to Israel Hayom.

Israel was one of the first countries that the drug, which Gilead manufactures, came to. The drug will now arrive in the country according to the availability of inventory worldwide, and the distribution between countries is done according to the state of the epidemic in each country.