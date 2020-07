07:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Ex-IDF chief of staff asks to run Israel's coronavirus response Read more After Maj. General Roni Numa turns down offer to manage Israel's coronavirus response, Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot eyes position ► ◄ Last Briefs