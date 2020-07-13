PA announces emergency measures to curb coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet announced on Sunday that a lockdown on Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Shechem (Nablus), which was announced in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, had been extended by four days.

PA spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said that in accordance with the state of emergency, the cabinet also decided to prevent residents from moving between the different districts for two weeks, imposing an internal lockdown on villages and neighborhoods where there is a large number of cases, preventing them from leaving their homes from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for a period of two weeks, and a total lockdown from Thursday this week and until next Sunday (except for essential services).