'US begged us not to retaliate for Soleimani killing'

The United States begged Iran not to retaliate against US interests in response to the elimination of top commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran's deputy foreign minister claimed on Sunday, according to JPost.

“The US sent a message to Iran via the Swiss ambassador [whose mission also acts as Washington’s interests section in Tehran] to demand that Iran not give a response, but it was rejected immediately,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand claimed.