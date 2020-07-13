|
05:20
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20
Poll: Biden leading Trump in Florida
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading US President Donald Trump in Florida, according to a new poll, and is tied with the president in Arizona and Texas, two other key swing states Trump carried in 2016, The Hill reports.
Biden has a 6-point lead over Trump in Florida, based on the CBS News poll released Sunday. The former Vice President has 48 percent support and Trump has 42 percent in the Sunshine State.
Last Briefs