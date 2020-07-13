|
Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20
US weighing sanctions on China over its recent moves in Hong Kong
The United States is weighing restricted options to deal with China over its recent moves in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
On Thursday, Trump administration officials discussed Hong Kong plans in a White House meeting, people familiar with the gathering told the Journal. Officials will regroup early this week and may announce sanctions or other measures, one person added.
