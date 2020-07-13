PLO official: Release terrorist who contracted COVID-19

Saeb Erekat, Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, demanded on Sunday that Israel, which he described as the "occupying authority", immediately and unconditionally release imprisoned terrorist Kamal Abu Wa'er, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Abu Wa’er is a senior activist in the military wing of the Fatah movement and was involved in a series of terrorist attacks in northern Judea and Samaria during the Al-Aqsa Intifada.