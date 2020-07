02:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 Tamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20 New York City records no new deaths from coronavirus New York City recorded no deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is the first time since the first death was reported in March in which no new deaths from the virus were recorded. ► ◄ Last Briefs