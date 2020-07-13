|
02:12
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 21, 5780 , 13/07/20
Report: Iran and China agree to trade and military partnership
Iran and China have quietly drafted a sweeping economic and security partnership that would clear the way for billions of dollars of Chinese investments in energy and other sectors, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
The partnership, detailed in an 18-page proposed agreement obtained by the newspaper, would vastly expand Chinese presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways and dozens of other projects.
