New study suggests Covid-19 immunity drops dramatically after just 3 months

Scientists analyzing the immune response of more than 90 patients and medical personnel at a London hospital have concluded that immunity to Covid-19 may only last a few months, The Guardian reports.

Blood work revealed that around 60% of those included in the study had a "potent" antibody response at the peak of their battle against the viral invader, but only 17% of them still showed the same potency three months later, with antibody levels falling up to 23 times over those months, sometimes to negligible levels.

“People are producing a reasonable antibody response to the virus, but it’s waning over a short period of time and depending on how high your peak is, that determines how long the antibodies are staying around,” said Dr Katie Doores, lead author at King’s College London.