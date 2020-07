22:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 "Also in the IAF, our special forces are at the core" Read more Head of IAF & commander of new speical forces wing explain: "We are embarking upon the next chapter in the history of Aerial Special Forces" ► ◄ Last Briefs