US judge blocks execution due to victims' relatives' fear of attending

A US federal judge has blocked the country's first execution that was due to be carried out after executions were put on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic, The Guardian reports.

After several relatives of the victims of the convicted murderers sued, saying that they were afraid to attend the execution as it could expose them to Covid-19, the judge ordered the execution delayed.

Reuters reported that the Justice Department intends to appeal the judge's decision.

Four executions have been scheduled for July and August; all four convicted murderers were found guilty of killing children.