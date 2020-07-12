Trump administration 'concerned at no. of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong'

As coronavirus cases soar in many American states, the Trump administration is upping the ante on its attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, NBC News reports.

A White House official told NBC News that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things." The official also provided NBC News with a long list of comments made by Fauci earlier in the pandemic, including a statement he made in January that coronavirus was "not a major threat" and "not driven by asymptomatic carriers" and another comment from March that "people should not be walking around with masks."

Fauci admitted last week that he hasn't seen the president since June 2 and hasn't briefed him in person for over two months.

For his part, Trump told Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren last week that Fauci has made many errors and that "I disagree with him."