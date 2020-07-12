Polish presidential election: Exit poll shows slim lead for incumbent

An official exit poll shows a tiny lead for Poland’s conservative president, Andrzej Duda, The Guardian reports.

The poll gives Duda (of the ruling Law and Justice party) 50.4% of the vote, compared to 49.6% for his opponent, Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (of the liberal Civic Platform).

Turnout has been the highest ever in post-Communist Poland at 68.9% of the population.