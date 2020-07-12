|
22:14
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20
Police investigating border police officer who assaulted haredi protester
The police supervisory council is investigating the case of a Border policeman who was filmed striking a protester in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Romema, during a protest against the lockdown of several of the capital's haredi neighborhoods.
To all appearances, there was no motivation for the police officer's use of violence.
The police officer has been removed from active service pending the results of the investigation, Kan News reports.
