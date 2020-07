20:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 New poll: Likud 33, Yamina 12, Blue & White 9 The poll was carried out by Channel 13 News and echoes results shown in similar polls in the last few weeks. ► ◄ Last Briefs