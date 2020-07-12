UK inquiry into gov't handling of virus hears relatives' evidence

An official, independent inquiry into the United Kingdom's handling of the coronavirus is to begin hearing evidence from bereaved relatives tomorrow, The Guardian reports.

Relatives will give evidence in writing, via video-conference, or in person to the "all-party parliamentary group for coronavirus," chaired by Liberal Democrat (opposition) MP Layla Moran.

Moran stated: “From the neglect of care homes to the lack of an effective testing regime, each day brings more evidence of mistakes in the handling of this pandemic, and there is every indication that we will see a potential second spike this winter.

“The country and the NHS cannot afford for these errors to be repeated. There is no time to waste when it comes to learning the lessons from the UK response to the pandemic.”