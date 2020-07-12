Knesset Corona-committee breaks up without resolution

The Knesset coronavirus committee meeting held today has broken up without resolution, after committee chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton demanded that the committee vote on all the regulations in one single vote, rather than considering the various questions one-by-one.

The committee had been discussion the government's decision to close gyms and public swimming pools, following a spike in virus infections over the past few weeks, and heard evidence from the Health Ministry that only a small number of transmissions occurred at gyms. Data regarding swimming pools was not available.