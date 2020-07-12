|
Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20
Yesterday set record for highest global daily increase of Covid-19
In the last day, 230,370 people across the world were diagnosed with Covid-19.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this is the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The countries showing the highest increases, in order, are: the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa.
The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102, on the 10th of July.
Global deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day, for a total of more than 565,000 so far, with almost 13 million cases in total.
