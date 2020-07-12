Yesterday set record for highest global daily increase of Covid-19

In the last day, 230,370 people across the world were diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this is the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The countries showing the highest increases, in order, are: the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102, on the 10th of July.

Global deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day, for a total of more than 565,000 so far, with almost 13 million cases in total.