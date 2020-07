19:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Health Min files complaint: Soroka Hospital doctor calls on public to evade quarantine Read more 'Whoever comes tonight not interested in 2 weeks isolation do yourself a favor, leave phone at home.' Edelstein: 'Encourages breaking law.' ► ◄ Last Briefs