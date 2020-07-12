Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush meets with PM Netanyahu

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) has met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today, at his office in Jerusalem.

They discussed the anger and frustration in the haredi community at brutal police enforcement of coronavirus regulations in haredi neighborhoods, and the blatant discrimination shown in the different manners in which police handled two separate demonstrations last night - one in a haredi area in Jerusalem, another in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.

Netanyahu stressed that, "What has happened is not the result of deliberate intent, and we will work to restore trust and enhance transparency when it comes to legislating regulations."