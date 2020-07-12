MK Yaalon: If 'nothing happened,' what is Netanyahu hiding?

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has criticized Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin for his refusal to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the so-called "Submarine Affair."

"What made Netanyahu use all available means to prevent the establishment of a commission of inquiry on the matter of acquisition of security equipment and the sale of advanced submarines to Egypt?" he said. "If 'nothing happened' then what is he hiding?"