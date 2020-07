19:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 1,949 Covid-19 cases in schools, almost 30,000 in quarantine According to data from the Education Ministry, 1,949 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed among students and teaching staff so far. 28,875 students and staff are now in quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs