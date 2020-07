19:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 MK Kahana meets with Ma'alot yeshiva dean MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) met today with the rosh yeshiva of the Hesder yeshiva in Ma'alot, Rabbi Yehoshua Weitzman. ► ◄ Last Briefs