MK Lapid: Levin is hiding behind the regulations to protect Netanyahu

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) has criticized Knesset Speaker for his decision not to open a parliamentary commission of inquiry into "corruption of State decisions regarding acquisition of security-related materiel."

"Levin is hiding behind the regulations in order to protect Netanyahu," Lapid said. He, along with Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg, submitted the request to open a commission of inquiry, which would presumably have focused on the so-called "Submarine Affair," in which some say Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was personally implicated in the decision to allow Egypt to acquire German-made submarines.

"They can carry on with their manipulations and schemes, but we will continue to demand a proper inquiry into the Submarine Affair, in order to let the general public know why Netanyahu authorized the sale of advanced German submarines to Egypt without informing the Defense Minister or the IDF Chief of Staff," Lapid fumed.

"This is the most serious instance of corruption on state level in the history of the State, and Yariv Levin is hiding behind the rules in order to protect Netanyahu, together with Gantz and Ashkenazi," he alleged.