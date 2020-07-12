3 new Corona Hotels to open in coming days

Following a situation assessment with participants from the Defense and Health Ministries, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has decided to open three new "Corona Hotels" in the next few days.

The hotels in question are the Metropolitan, in Tel Aviv, for those in precautionary isolation; the Hotel Yearim in the north, designated mainly for haredim; and the Seven Arches hotel in Jerusalem for those confirmed as virus carriers.

As of today, there are 3,700 people in coronavirus hotels, which are staffed by soldiers from the IDF and the Home Front Command.

In addition, the Defense Ministry in coordination with other relevant ministries is arranging for 25,000 food baskets to be sent to vulnerable citizens in areas under lockdown.