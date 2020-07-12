Driver loses consciousness, hits pedestrian in Tel Aviv

A 23-year-old woman has sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Tel Aviv.

MDA responders and paramedics treated her at the scene and transported her to Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer.

It appears that the driver of the car lost consciousness while driving, due to heart problems. He was resuscitated at the scene and a defibrillator was used to shock his heart into resuming a regular pulse before transporting him to hospital.