19:22
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20
2nd pay-out for self-employed will be transferred this Wednesday
Senior government officials told Channel 12 News that the second government pay-out to self-employed and small business owners will be transferred to bank accounts of those found eligible on Wednesday of this week.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz had previously approved a decision on grants for the self-employed, small business owners, and businesses whose income was harmed as a result of the pandemic, up to the amount of NIS 7,500.
