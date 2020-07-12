Knesset Committee votes to allow delayed tax payments

The Knesset Finance Committee has voted to allow a delay in tax payments, due to the ongoing financial crisis in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

The proposal was made by Committee Chair MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ), who said, "This new regulation will give some breathing space to business owners who have been hurt by the current situation."

The proposal will now proceed to the Knesset for final approval; a preliminary vote will probably be held on it this week.