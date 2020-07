15:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 2 injured in collision between cement mixer & private vehicle A cement mixer has collided with a private vehicle on Road 446 near Modi'in Ilit. MDA responders and paramedics evacuated two people to Tel Hashomer hospital - a man in his forties in serious condition, and another man of similar age in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs