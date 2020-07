15:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Analyst: Iran explosions are likely 'covert espionage campaign' Read more Retired US General Jack Keane: Israel conducting successful strategy against Iranian nuclear program, "and they may not be finished yet." ► ◄ Last Briefs