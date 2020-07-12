Bus driver beaten to death by passengers refusing to wear masks

The Guardian reported that a 59-year-old bus driver in the French city of Bayonne was pronounced dead after being viciously attacked by four men for not allowing them on the bus.

According to the report, after the driver asked the passengers to put on masks, they refused, dragged him out of the bus and beat him severely, fleeing the crime scene following the incident.

The suspected attackers have been taken into police custody and two of them have been charged with attempted murder.