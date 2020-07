11:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Beit El mayor infected with virus Mayor of Beit El, Shay Alon, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Alon said he was feeling well and thanked all those who had extended their wishes for a speedy recovery. ► ◄ Last Briefs