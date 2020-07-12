Poland votes for president today

The AFP reported that Polish citizens will take to the polling booths today in a tightly-contested election between incumbent President Andrzej Duda and Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The report stated that internal polls had the two running even prior to voting.

The election was supposed to take place in May but was postponed due to the CV-19 outbreak.

While Duda is seen as the more conservative-minded candidate, Trzaskowski has appealed to the progressive, Europe-centered part of the local population.