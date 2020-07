11:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20 WZO announces plan to bring French Jews to Israel Read more World Zionist Organization vice-chairman Yaakov Hagoel states Israel must prepare for increase in aliyah caused by rising anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs