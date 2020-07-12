Report: Zero virus deaths in Vietnam despite proximity to China

A news report said Vietnam has not seen any coronavirus-related deaths up till now, and just 369 confirmed cases of virus infections.

It said that while the far East country has a large local population of more than 97 million, lacks sanitational resources, and borders China, where the virus first began, it has avoided the type of disaster witnessed in other parts of the world.

Vietnam's success in fighting the virus has been attributed to the large number of testing, general quarantine, and contact tracing.