Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20
6 more die of virus in NY
NY governor Andrew Cuomo said his state had witnessed another day of CV-19-related deaths. "69,203 tests were performed yesterday. 730 tests came back positive (1.05% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 799 Sadly, there were 6 COVID fatalities yesterday," he tweeted.