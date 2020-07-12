|
Tamuz 20, 5780 , 12/07/20
Residents of Hong Kong take to polling booths in 'pro-democracy' vote
Record numbers of Hong Kong residents cast their ballots today in an attempt to bypass China's national security law.
Over 200,000 people took part in voting Saturday despite threats from mainland officials.
The US State Department has imposed economic sanctions on China following recent police violence against Hong Kong protesters.
Hong Kong hopes to gather the 70% majority necessary to block measures imposed by Beijing.
