Court rejects state's request to rule on murder of Israeli girl

The Supreme Court turned down the state's request to hand down a ruling in the case of PA man Arafat Irfaiya, who has admitted to the 2019 murder and rape of 19-year-old Tekoa native Ori Ansbacher.

The court ruled that Irfaiya would be allowed to undergo psychological testing prior to sentencing.

The terrorist, whose family members have also been involved in attacks on Israeli targets, served jail time prior to the murder and has been linked with the Hamas terrorist organization.