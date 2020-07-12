|
News Briefs
New vaccine showing signs of promise
Fox 5 reported that a CV-19 treatment developed by Pfizer/Biontec has shown signs of success in randomized patient testing.
According to the report, the vaccine has successfully treated a number of the roughly 40 individuals involved in the trial run of the medicine.
Pfizer said it would produce 100 million doses of the vaccine if proven to work, with an additional billion over the course of 2021.
