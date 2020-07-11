Benzi Gopstein vehicle riddled with bullets as Arabs celebrate

Founder of Jewish anti-assimilation group Lehava, Benzi Gopstein, said Israeli police had lost control of the situation as Arabs in Jerusalem and PA-controlled areas celebrated the completion of the school year with fireworks and live fire.

Gopstein's own car was riddled with bullets during the day's festivities in Hebron.

The activist said this type of situation would have never been allowed to take place if Jews were the ones doing the celebrating.