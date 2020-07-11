|
Tamuz 19, 5780 , 11/07/20
China threatens retaliatory actions following US sanctions
One America News Network reported that China threatened retaliatory measures after four of its top political officials were sanctioned by the US government.
Secretary of State Pompeo said the officials were involved in running forced labor camps and were responsible for other human rights violations in the country.
China denied the allegations and said it would "fight back resolutely."
