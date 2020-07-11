Polish TV: Will presidential candidate comply with Jewish demands?

A public TV channel in Poland has been criticized by Jewish groups for running a blatantly anti-Semitic campaign in support of incumbent president Andrzej Duda ahead of tomorrow's election.

An ad on the channel asked if the opposition candidate would "comply with Jewish demands," alluding to claims he may be willing to negotiate property restitution with descendants of the country's Holocaust victims.

The opposition head has come under attack from Polish political leaders for some of his liberal stances. “How could anyone with even a bit of Polish soul, of Polish heart... say something like this? Trzaskowski clearly doesn’t have this as he thinks this is a matter to discuss,” said the leader of Poland's ruling party following the reports.