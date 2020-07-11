|
21:58
Reported
Tamuz 19, 5780 , 11/07/20
Huge explosion reported in Iran
Iran's official news agency ISNA reported that an explosion rocked a residential building in Tehran hours ago. One civilian was said to have been injured in the incident.
The agency said the explosion was a result of a malfunction in the building.
A recent explosion at the Natanz nuclear plant is said to have set the country's nuclear program back at least two months, with a number of sources attributing the attack to Israel.
