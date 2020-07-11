Chiefs Jewish player: DeSean Jackson should be more careful

Kansas City Chiefs player Mitchell Schwartz spoke out on Thursday about Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts, calling on the wide receiver to be more careful about how he uses his platform.

"I truly don't think DeSean meant any sort of hate or anything," Schwartz told CNN. "I think it came way more from a place of ignorance."

