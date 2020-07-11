Iran warns of 'consequences' for foreign role in Natanz fire

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday warned that there will be “consequences” if it is proven that foreign elements were involved in the recent mysterious blast at the Natanz nuclear facility, the Xinhua news agency reports.

"Security bodies are investigating all the details of the incident (in Natanz), and it is still too early to talk about and make any judgment regarding the main cause and reason for the blast," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying.

